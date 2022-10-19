Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is undergoing a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar prison in a terror funding case, appeared virtually in a special court in Jammu on Wednesday. Senior advocate SK Bhat, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, said the Tihar jail superintendent informed the court that Malik’s travel to Jammu was not possible.

He added the superintendent said an appeal related to Malik’s sentence in the terror funding case is pending before the high court and he has to remain lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier, the court on September 20 issued Malik’s production warrants to the jail authorities after he sought to appear in person to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in two cases related to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, in 1989.

The Tihar prison authorities cited directions from the Union home ministry and told the court that Malik cannot be produced physically in court. The court will hear the matter related to IAF personnel on November 23.