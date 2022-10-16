Chatra (Jharkhand): Two women and a girl were buried alive under a heap of soil in the Bara village of Pratappur police station area of ​​the district. The women were reportedly out to get soil for the traditional painting ritual of the house for the Chhath festival.

While digging for the soil, the already dug hollow pit collapsed and five women including the girl were buried in the soil. The villagers in the area informed the police about the matter after which the women were rescued. The injured women were rushed to the Pratappur health sub-center for treatment, where doctors declared three women, including the girl, dead. The other two women were referred for further treatment after first aid.