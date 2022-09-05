Koderma (Jharkhand): Three teenagers are suspected to be dead after they went missing in the Vrindaha falls in Koderma district while bathing on Monday. The three missing students, identified as 15-year-old Nikhil Kumar Singh, 18-year-old Rohit Rana, and 15-year-old Ansh Kumar, are students of Modern Public School in the Jhumri Tilaiya area. A search operation to locate the drowned youth is on.

The Tilaiya police station in charge Ramnarayan Thakur said that the search has become difficult because of the darkness and that a more competent rescue operation will be initiated in the morning. They have so far recovered some clothes and a bike belonging to the missing youth from the spot of the accident.

He further said that a professional rescue team has been notified about the matter while a team of divers is likely to reach the accident spot at dawn on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the officials are trying to locate the missing in whatever capacity they can at the moment. The boys had informed their families that they were going out to play, however, the families had no idea that they had reached Vrindaha.