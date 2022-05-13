Palamu: UP Police has alerted Jharkhand Police about a gang named 'Irani gang' which was active in Uttar Pradesh last month with criminals carrying out the crimes by posing as cops. It has been learned that Varanasi Police Commissioner has sent a 12-page letter to the Police in Palamu providing inputs about the criminals associated with the Irani gang on the basis of revelations by four arrested members of the gang.

Irani Gang, for the last 15 years, roams in different areas of India and carries out criminal activities. There are seven to eight criminals in the gang. Before carrying out the incident, they do a complete recce of the city and after carrying out the incident, they escape from the city within a few hours. All the criminals involved in the gang are related to each other, the letter said.

It has also been said in the letter that the Irani gang indulges in looting, snatching, and cheating. Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha, while confirming the letter received about the Irani gang, said that the police has been alerted. "It has also been mentioned in the letter that the gang is currently active in many areas of Jharkhand and Bihar," he added.

Also read: Human Trafficking Gang: UP ATS arrests kingpin and 8 others