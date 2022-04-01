Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday postponed the hearing on the bail plea of ​​Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam due to the non-availability of the judge. Jharkhand High Court Judge AK Singh, who was to hear the matter was not present at the court due to personal reasons, hence, Lalu's bail plea was not taken up for hearing.. The hearing is expected next week. In the petition, Lalu Prasad Yadav has sought bail citing illness. It may be recalled that a special CBI court on February 15 sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment considering him guilty of a fifth fodder scam.

Also read: Lalu Yadav moved to dental department in RIMS due to toothache