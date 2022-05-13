Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has provided interim relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged indecent remarks” against Home Minister Amit Shah. Jharkhand High Court Judge Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi stayed the warrant issued against Rahul Gandhi from the lower court. Notice has been issued to the complainant in this regard.

The government has also been asked to present its reply in the matter on the next hearing of the case scheduled on September 26. During the hearing, advocates Kaushik Sirkhel and Piyush Chitresh, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that this case is “politically motivated”. Giving interim relief to Rahul Gandhi, the court has issued a notice to the complainant and asked the government to respond in the matter.

The case pertains to Gandhi's remarks against Shah in Delhi in 2018. A complaint was filed in the lower court of Chaibasa in the matter. After hearing that petition, the judge issued summons against Rahul Gandhi. The court later issued the warrant after the advocate did not appear on behalf of Gandhi. The summons and warrant were challenged in the High Court.

