Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday filed his reply to the Election Commission notice over a mining lease issued to him earlier this month even as the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on a plea over the matter. Sources told ETV Bharat that a copy of the reply has been sent through a special messenger, which has been submitted to the commission's office in Delhi.

On May 2, the ECI had sent a notice to the CM over having a mining lease issued in his favour. Soren was asked to reply to the notice by May 10, but he had sought additional time citing his mother's illness. The matter related to the mining lease is to be heard in the Supreme Court today. Former Chief Minister Raghuvar Das had accused the CM of “misusing” his position in leasing out a stone mine in Ranchi in his favour.

On February 11, a BJP delegation led by Raghuvar Das and Babulal Marandi approached the Governor demanding that the Assembly membership of the Chief Minister be cancelled. The complaint was forwarded by Raj Bhavan to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing on a plea on the matter of the alleged grant of mining leases to shell companies run by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family members and associates today.

The apex court has scheduled the next hearing on May 24. Earlier. the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of the alleged grant of mining leases to shell companies run by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family members and associates. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli had termed it as a serious matter while considering the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi.

