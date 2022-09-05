J'khand CM Hemant Soren wins majority test in Assembly
Ranchi: Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a boycott by the BJP. 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. (PTI)
