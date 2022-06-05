Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is organizing a tribal rally in Ranchi in a bid to woo the tribal voters in Jharkhand. Party's national president JP Nadda is addressing the rally at Morhabadi Maidan. Party flags and banners have been set up across Ranchi. Through the rally, the Bharatiya Janata Party will try to get closer to the tribal people in Jharkhand. This will be the first visit of JP Nadda to Jharkhand after becoming the national president.

Around 50,000 tribals are expected to participate in the rally. Describing this rally as historic, BJP MP and party's ST Morcha National President Sameer Oraon said that the incumbent Hemant Soren led Congress-JMM coalition government “captured power by betraying the tribals”. He added that he will work “to give a message to them who the real beneficiary of the tribes is”.

There is enthusiasm in the Jharkhand BJP regarding the visit of BJP National President JP Nadda. State BJP President Deepak Prakash has expressed happiness over the arrival of the National President and said that his arrival will give a new energy to Jharkhand BJP. The state Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha was scheduled to take out a motorcycle rally to welcome Nadda from the airport to the Morhabadi Maidan venue. Before going to Morhabadi Maidan venue, Nadda was scheduled to pay homage to the statue of Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk.

Nadda was scheduled to arrive at the tribal rally venue at Morhabadi ground at 1 o'clock in the day, where he will stay till 3 pm. After addressing the tribal rally, Nadda will attend a program organized in the state BJP office. Along with the online inauguration of the newly constructed district BJP office at Chatra and Jamtara from the BJP state office, he will also lay the foundation stone of the district BJP office to be built in 8 districts.

