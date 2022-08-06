Godda: With teachers absent from their duties and nothing much to learn at the dilapidated school, Sarfaraz Khan, a standard 6 student at a government school in Jharkhand deemed it better to improvise as a journalist to report on the deplorable condition of the school.

In a video being widely shared on the internet, Khan, wearing a light green T-shirt and a checkered lungi using an empty cold drink bottle mounted on a stick as mike is seen giving a piece to the camera to report on the acute lack of facilities at the government school at Bhikhiyachak in Mahagama of Godda district.

He first goes inside an empty classroom and asks two boys standing outside why the students were not turning up. One of the students replies that it was because the teachers were not attending to their duties. Khan then moves around the school to report on the lack of other basic facilities including defunct toilets and tube well.

Khan also takes a jibe at the government's Swachch Bharat Abhiyan over the dirty toilets at the schools. The video of the kid has created a stir in the local education department with the District Education Superintendent Rajni Kumari suspending two teachers and seeking an explanation from them. Besides, the sword is hanging on many other concerned officials for the school's deteriorating condition.