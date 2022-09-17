Jammu: Migrant booth level officers have been trained by authorities here to ensure 100 per cent registration of Kashmiri pandits with the special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir underway, an official said on Saturday. The Election Commission has already appointed three assistant electoral registration officers (Migrant) at Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi for the special summary revision of Kashmiri migrant photo electoral rolls.

The office of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer organised a training programme for migrant BLOs at its headquarters here on Friday in view of the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls and better handling of various IT applications by the officers, the official said.

He said the training was imparted to the participants by Joint Chief Electoral Officer Anil Salgotra who deliberated on all the stages and aspects of summary revision, which started on September 15 and will continue till October 25. Salgotra advised the BLOs to undertake door to door visits and called it indispensable for summary revision and voter registration.

State Nodal Officer, Akhtar Hussain Qazi, also sensitised the trainees about various ongoing Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) activities, the official said. The Election Commission has ordered special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to October 1 as qualifying date in Jammu and Kashmir with effect from September 15 to October 25. (PTI)