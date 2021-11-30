New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that a total of 348 security personnel, including Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were killed in terror attacks from 2017 to November 15 this year.

Rai said that the number of civilians killed in terror attacks during the same period is 1,574 while 534 civilians were injured.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Rai stated that 80 security personnel were killed in 2017. The figure shot up to 91 in the following year. As for 2019, 80 security personnel lost their lives. Meanwhile, in 2020 and till November 11 this year, the toll of security personnel is 62 and 35 respectively. During the same time, a total of 1,574 security personnel were injured.

As for the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy on November 13 in Churachandpur district of Manipur by suspected militants, Rai said five Assam Rifles jawans and two civilians lost their lives in the attack. The minister said that several measures have been taken to prevent civilian casualties during anti-terror and anti-Naxal operations.

The measures include "proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers/supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas..."

Apart from this security arrangements are made through "appropriate deployment, coordination meetings among security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces, legal action in cases of terror funding, etc," added Rai.

Also read: Those killed during Hyderpora gunfight were not innocents: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh