Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two militants killed in an encounter with security forces at the Rainawari area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah, officials said on Wednesday. Police said that they had received secret input regarding the presence of militants in the Rainawari area of the city and had launched a cordon and search operation.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, one of the militants who was killed was carrying a media Identity Card (ID). Rayees Ahmad Bhat was earlier a journalist and was running an online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag, added the police. "Bhat had terrorist ranks in 2021. Two FIRs were already registered against him for terror crimes," the police informed. The second militant killed in the encounter has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist, said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that the two militants killed in the encounter were involved in several recent terror crimes, including the killings of civilians. The police stated that the media card with one of the killed militants indicated misuse of the media identity.

"Rayees Ahmad Bhat, categorised among the local terrorists with allegiance to the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was carrying a media identity card (ID). It indicates a clear case of misuse of the media identity," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site, added the police.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that both the militants were linked with the LeT outfit.