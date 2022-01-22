Awantipora: Security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district have claimed to have arrested a militant aide. According to reports, while on an operation, Awantipora police arrested a militant aide of a Jaish-e-Muhammad organisation and recovered a grenade from the arrested person.

A police official said that Awantipora police along with 55 RR and CRPF 185 battalions of the army arrested a military aide belonging to Jaish-e-Muhammad organisation from Awantipora area. According to the official, the arrested man was involved in sheltering, aiding, abetting and transporting the militants.

A police spokesman identified the arrested militant aide as Omar Farooq Butt, son of Farooq Ahmed Butt, resident of Renzipura Ontipora.