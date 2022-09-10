Jammu (J&K): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday said it has filed the charge sheet against Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the Special NIA court in Jammu in the case involving the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of Adoora village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Mir was shot dead by terrorists on the evening of March 11 in his native village.

The investigation, according to NIA spokesperson, revealed that the handlers of proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen operating from Pakistan hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and terrorists active in Kashmir Valley, to carry out the targeted killing of the Sarpanch.

Also read: J&K DSP lynching case: NIA Court grants bail to 17 accused

"Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of a larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives," the spokesperson said.

The accused terrorists in the charge sheet include five Kulgam residents Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed), Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding), Farooq Ahmad Bhat @ Farooq Nalli (absconding). The sixth accused chargesheeted is Nisar Rashid Bhat from Shopian. "Further investigations in the case are in progress," the NIA spokesperson said.