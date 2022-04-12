Srinagar: Regional political parties in Kashmir valley have demanded revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The demand for reduction of areas under AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir came after the Union government decided to reduce the areas under the act in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur earlier in the day.

Apni Party senior vice president Rafi Mir told ETV Bharat that their party was always in support of the withdrawal of AFSPA from Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leader Rouf Bhat questioned that "if the government claims the security situation has improved then why should not the AFSPA be lifted from Jammu and Kashmir."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce the government's decision to reduce the areas under the act in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, chalking it up to the improved security situation and fast-tracked development in these states. He also attributed this latest step to PM Modi's consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace to the Northeast.

"In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," Amit Shah tweeted on March 31.

AFSPA was implemented in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on 10 September 1990 after a notification was issued by the State government declaring Kashmir Valley as a disturbed area under Section 3 of the Act. Later on 10 August 2001, the erstwhile state government of J&K extended disturbed area provision to Jammu province.