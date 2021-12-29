Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police today foiled the protest by Apni Party against the delimitation commission recommendations.

The commission has recommended carving seven new assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, of which six will be created in Jammu region and one in Kashmir Valley.

The political parties have protested against the recommendations and accused the commission of being politically biased in its recommendations.

The commission was formed under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019.

Apni party leadership and workers led by its president Altaf Bukhari took a silent march from the residence of Bukhari in Lalcowk Srinagar.

The protesters had planned to agitate till the Civil Secretariat which is 1 kilometer from Bukhari's home.

However, the police were deployed in strength outside the Bukhari's residence and thwarted their attempt to reach Civil Secretariat.

Talking to reporters, Bukhari trashed the commission's recommendations and demanded that the report should be reviewed and there should be no bias in carving new seats.

"Attempts to carry out any demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir are unacceptable. Our party will not allow backdoor settlement of non-locals here," he said.

About the police probe in Hyderpora encounter, Bukhari said that it was cold-blooded murder and the inquiry is mere eyewash.

"We have demanded judicial enquiry into the controversial encounter to ascertain the truth," he said.