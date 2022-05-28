J&K: Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti today called on Jakran at Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra's house. Waheed-ur-Rehman is one of the special members of the PDP and is considered close to the PDP President.

It may be mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party leader Parra was granted bail almost two years later by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court a few days ago.

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti visits Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra's family

On May 21, a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had reserved its decision on the bail plea of Parra, a young leader of the People's Democratic Party. The bench held a partial hearing on April 27 and May 13, while arguments on the matter were completed on May 20.

The PDP alleges that he was detained under hostile action. While in custody, Parra contested the DDC elections in which he won, but could not represent his constituency. Parra has not yet been sworn in as a DDC member.

In 2021, a special NIA court had twice rejected Parra's bail application, calling the charges against him "serious and disgusting." The PDP leader had approached the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court after his second bail application was rejected by a special NIA court.