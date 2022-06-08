Samba (J&K): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday visited Samba and met the family members of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by terrorists in Kulgam on May 31.

Offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, the Lt Governor said Rajni Bala was one of the most loved and admired teachers in the valley. The Lt Governor also assured the family members of every possible support and assistance from the Union Territory administration. DDC Chairman Samba, Keshav Sharma was also present at the residence of slain teacher. The L-G was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh and Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta.