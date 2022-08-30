Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday formally ordered the winding up of Toshkhana Organization and the transfer of its assets and staff to the Culture Department.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the closure/winding-up of the Jammu and Kashmir Toshkhana Organization. The sanctioned posts and incumbent staff of the Toshkhana organization has been transferred to the Culture Department. All the records and immoveable/moveable assets of the Toshkhana Organization at Jammu/Kashmir are also transferred to the Department of Culture," read an official order.

Pertinently, the Toshkhana houses the royal gifts and antique items of the erstwhile Dogra Rulers of Jammu & Kashmir. In Jammu, the articles of the Toshkhana have been stored at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, whereas, the articles in Srinagar have been kept in a locker at Saddar Treasury, Srinagar, according to the government.

On August 13, the decision to transfer the administrative control of the Toshkhana to the Department of Culture was taken by the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. As per the administration, the decision will synchronize its functioning with the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums under the Department of Culture, and citizens will be able to have better information about their heritage.