Anantnag (J&K): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said, adding that two militants have been killed in the gunfire.

"Anantnag Encounter Update: 02 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," police said.

"Based on the credible inputs, a joint team of police, Army's 3 RR and CRPF launched a search operation in Shattipora village of the district," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The IGP further added that the hiding militants fired upon the search party which resulted in a gunfight.

"The encounter took place minutes after a heavy deployment of police and security forces was made in the village and adjoining areas. The militants had no time to engage the security forces in a prolonged encounter. They were immediately shot dead," eyewitnesses stated.

The slain militants have been identified as Ishaq Ahmad Ganai and Yawar, who are both residents of the neighboring Dogripora village.