Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the Targeted Public Distribution System Order which will help put an end to pilferage, an official spokesperson said. The new policy is a result of the reformation of the existing system and permits diversification of commodities and services other than those distributed under the TPDS at fair price shops (FPS), he said.

It will also make FPSs economically viable, which will help in putting an end to pilferage, the spokesperson added. The Administrative Council (AC) that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the Jammu and Kashmir Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2022, the spokesperson said.

The policy will significantly revise the existing provisions pertaining to opening of new FPSs and their licensing. It will ensure atleast one FPS in each panchayat/municipal ward and for this purpose new FPS will be also be established, he said. The number shall be based on the population of the panchayat/municipal ward, he said.

Opening of new FPSs shall generate livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth as well as destitute and separated women, orphan girls, as they have been given additional weightage by virtue of this scheme, the official said. In deference to the position of PRIs in the governance structure, the policy stipulates that the location of the FPS and transfer of license to dependent family member shall be done in consultation with the concerned Gram Sabha, he said.

The spokesman said the licensing authority shall consider the opening of new FPS to cater to the needs of people needing ration in an area, satisfying the indicative norms under the order. The present FPS dealers shall have to obtain a license under this order within four months so that uniformity in licensing system can be ensured.

The provisions concerning ration cards, portability, maintenance of records, e-PoS, penalties, monitoring, inspection and removal of difficulties, have also been introduced in the order, he said. The new policy is in consonance with National Food Security Act, 2013 and the guidelines of the Union government. (PTI)