Srinagar: Three Indian Army soldiers died as they were swept away by an avalanche in Machil area of Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday. "Three jawans of 56 RR died in the line of duty in Machhil area when they came under an avalanche" police said, further informing that all three bodies had been retrieved.

The incident occurred at around 12:00 pm on Friday near post Almora, they added. The three deceased soldiers have been identified as Shouvik Hajra, Mukesh Kumar and Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.

"Two soldiers stuck in the snow rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier who was part of the patrol developed hypothermia and was also evacuated to Military Hosp. All three Bravehearts couldn't survive & made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty" PRO Defence, Srinagar said.