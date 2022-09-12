New Delhi: The Apex court granted bail to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi aka Wasim Rizvi on Monday in the hate speech case at the Dharam Sansad event organised in Haridwar between 17 and 19th December 2021.

The bench comprising of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice B. V. Nagarathna granted bail to Waseem Rizvi along with certain conditions being imposed on him. One of the conditions is that he should not address electronic media.