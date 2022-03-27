Jaipur: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) State Minister and former Parliamentary Secretary Jitendra Gothwal has booked a train ticket from Delhi to Jaipur for Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to take cognizance of the case of gang rape of a minor (15) which is lodged in the district of Dausa against five people including Deepak Meena, son of Rajgarh-Laxmangarh MLA.

Gothwal tweeted and wrote that a minor has been raped by the son of a Congress MLA in Rajasthan. The tweet said that the minor girl is not able to fight in front of MLA's muscle power. Tagging Priyanka Gandhi, he said, "Priyanka Gandhi Ji, sending train tickets for you, come to Jaipur immediately because there are girls in Rajasthan too and they are not able to fight." Gothwal has also shared the railway ticket from Delhi to Jaipur on the Twitter handle. He has booked a confirmed ticket for March 28 in the name of Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, the uncle of the victim has filed a complaint that his 15-and-a-half-year-old niece, a Class X student in a village school, got acquainted with Vivek Sharma, a resident of Thumda (Alwar) on social media. Vivek took her to a hotel on February 24. According to the complaint, the accused took an objectionable photo and video of the minor victim.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Deepak Meena, son of Rajgarh MLA Johri Lal Meena, Vivek Sharma, and Netram Samleti along with two others under various sections of gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

