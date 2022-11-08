Nashik (Maharashtra): Former state Housing Minister, Jitendra Ahwad and around 100 NCP workers forcefully stopped the screening of Marathi movie "Har Har Mahadev" at a multiplex on Tuesday. Awhad and his men alleged that the movie showed the wrong history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Talking about the incident, a police official said, "When the show was going on, Jitendra Ahwad and NCP leaders entered the auditorium and forcefully stopped the screening of the movie. Then the argument between the activists and the audience turned into a fight. The NCP workers started beating the public."

"An audience was injured in the incident and filed a complaint regarding the matter. A case has been registered against the minister and 100 NCP workers," police added. MNS leader, Avinash Jadhav reached the mall and started the show again. He demanded that those who were assaulted should be booked and arrested immediately. A free show has been organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Thane. MNS has appealed to the public to watch the movie.