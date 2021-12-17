Indore: Kerala Governor, Arif Mohamad Khan who remains in the news for his comments on religion and religious tolerance in the country has once again made a similar statement.

This time, during an event in Indore, Khan called India's partition on the basis of religion illegitimate. He said it was just Jinnah's contumacy that led to the partition.

Arif Mohamad Khan said, "How much knowledge Muhammad Ali Jinnah had about Islam, it can be seen in his books. At that time, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was left banging his head on the wall trying to make people understand that the demand of Pakistan on the basis of religion was not justified,"

"Minority communities are the most secure in India and there is no threat to their religion and customs here in India. Not just Muslims but any other communities in India should not have second thoughts or worries over their religious identity, culture, rituals, customs or beliefs," he added.

Any community considering itself as a minority in India is not right because for ages people in this country were living together with harmony and peace.

Presenting an example of the Parsi community in India he said, "Population of Parsi community dropped from 1 lakh to 70,000, so if they don't feel any insecurity about their existence, then talking something like this by any other community is dishonesty."

