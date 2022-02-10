Wardha (Maharashtra): A court in Maharashtra's Wardha has sentenced, to life imprisonment, the convict in the sensational case in which a young woman lecturer was doused with petrol and set afire by him on a road outside her college in Hinganghat Town, two years ago. "The court has found the prime accused Vikesh Nagrale guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, implying jail till death for the heinous offense," said a source.

The Wardha court also slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on Nagrale and declined to give any remission in the sentence for the time spent in jail as undertrial after he was arrested within hours of committing the crime. The family members of the victim- who were present in the court, said they accepted the verdict but expected the death penalty for the convict.

Earlier, on February 3, 2020, the stalker has set ablaze the 25-year-old teacher, Ankita Pisudde (25) while she was on her way to the college.

Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, " The incident took place when the man threw petrol on the woman while she was heading to her college at around 7 am on February 3."

The woman lost her life on February 10, 2020, after suffering approximately 40 percent of burn injuries and was admitted in Nagpur.

