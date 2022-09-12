Vadodara: A man was in love with a girl, but the girl reportedly spurned his love and entered into wedlock. Since then the youth identified as Sharukh Pathan nursed a grudge against the girl. Hence, he hatched a plan to eliminate the girl as he came to know that girl tied the nuptial knot. Somehow, he was able to locate the address of the girl's in-laws and went to Jai Ambe flat in the Vadsar area of Vadodara. He rang the doorbell when the girl's mother-in-law opened the door he stabbed her in a fit of rage and fled the spot. However, after receiving the information, police launched a man-hunt and nabbed the accused.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the Vadodara police registered a case. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the house of the victim as the incident shocked the kin of the victim. The locals demanded stringent action against the accused. However, more details about the accused and how long the youth has been stalking the girl will be ascertained only after a thorough investigation by the police.