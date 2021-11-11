Hyderabad: In a shocker, a man annoyed with the fact that his girlfriend is getting married to another guy, stabbed her 18 times. The incident reportedly took place under LB Nagar police station limits in Ranga Reddy district. At present, the woman's condition is said to be critical.

The victim a 20-yr old and the accused who hails from Doultabad Mandal in Vikarabad district were believed to have been in a relationship. However, both of their parents did not accept their love and were against their marriage.

Now, the girl's parents got her engaged to another man and sent her to her uncle's house at Hastinapuram in Hyderabad.

The accused Basavaraj who tracked the girl's whereabouts on Wednesday reached her place, knowing that she was alone and had even sent her a message saying that he would like to meet her one last time.

When the girl came out of the house to meet him, the accused requested her to get married to him. But, when she did not accept his proposal, Basavaraj in a fit of rage stabbed her 18 times with a machete and fled from the scene.

The neighbours on seeing the girl lying in a pool of blood rushed her to a private hospital. According to doctors, the girl's condition is critical and that nothing could be said for another 48 hours.

Police have arrested Basavaraj and have filed a case under an attempt to murder.