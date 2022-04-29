Barpeta (Assam): After getting bail from a local court in Assam's Barpeta on Friday, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, said that he continues to have faith in the Indian judiciary and he was confident that we would get bail. "The BJP and Prime Minister Modi hatched a plan and ensured my arrest for a tweet and kept me in jail in Assam, what message do they want to give? This was a conspiracy planned at the PM's office. I will fight against BJP and the RSS all my life," Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani said.