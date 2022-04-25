Kokrajhar: Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani was rearrested soon after he was granted bail by Kokrajhar Court in Assam on Monday.

According to initial inputs, Mevani has been arrested in a different case. "Barpeta Police re-arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet," Advocate Angshuman Bora, Mevani's lawyers said. He was earlier arrested over a tweet on PM Narendra Modi on April 20 and had been granted bail by Kokrajhar Court today noon.

Mevani's three-day police custody had ended on Sunday, after which he was produced before the court Sunday evening. The court had sent Mevani to one-day judicial custody even as the police had sought 10-day custody. According to the police FIR, Mevani had tweeted that Prime Minister Modi "considered Godse as God".