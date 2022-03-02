Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Bilaspur High Court has quashed an appeal filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Jhiram Ghati case. After the announcement of the judgment, the Chhattisgarh government is now free to look into the 'political conspiracy' aspect of the case. Jitendra Mudaliar, son of slain leader Uday Mudaliar, had filed a case with Darbha police station in 2020 stating 'murder' and 'conspiracy' in the case.

The NIA had challenged the case in the Jagdalpur Special Court. Besides, the agency had also been demanding that the case should be handed over to it. But, the Special Court had rejected the application of the NIA, seeking to hand over the case to them. Thereafter, the NIA went to Bilaspur High Court and filed a petition challenging the Special Court's decision. Now, the judgment of the Bilaspur High Court has come in the case. Therefore, the investigation agency of the Chhattisgarh government is now free to investigate the case.

On May 25, 2013, Maoist rebels had ambushed and attacked a convoy of Congress leaders, in which more than 20 Congress leaders and security forces were killed. Among the prominent Congress leaders who were killed in the attack included the then state president Nandkumar Patel, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, Bastar Tiger Mahendra Karma, and several other Congress leaders.