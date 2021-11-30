Ranchi (Jharkhand): There used to be a time when Shravan Sharma used to drag himself on the ground to move around as his feet did not function. Abject poverty did not allow Sharma, a specially-abled person, to buy a wheelchair.

However, his ordeal was over when the district administration swung into action after taking cognizance of an ETV Bharat report, published on November 27, about the situation of Sharma, a resident of Jagannathpur and another specially-abled person Amrit Bahadur from Ranchi.

Jharkhand govt's pension scheme brings smiles to two specially-abled

The district administration swiftly processed the documents related to the pension benefits of both under the government's Divyang Pension Scheme. The good news for Sharma did not just end with a pension, the state government provided him with a battery-powered tricycle as well.

Now Sharma happily moves around on his tricycle sometimes with his son on board. Speaking to ETV Bharat he thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the state government's Divyang Pension Scheme. He also thanked ETV Bharat for bringing out his situation.

The state government's decision to provide him pension has given new hopes to the family where along with Sharma his wife is also a specially-abled person. She will also receive a pension from the state government. They have decided to spend a large section of the money received from their pension for the education of their son.

The administration also brought relief to Bahadur who despite having all the required documents was not getting the disability pension. His wife works as a domestic help to feed the family.

