Lohardaga: Amid an ongoing anti-Naxalite operation by security forces in the remote, forested areas under Jharkhand's Lohardaga district for the last five days, continuous rumbles of explosions were heard on Monday in the jungles of Bulbul, Marayan and Serum areas of the district.

The region, under the Parashar Police Station area, has been witnessing continuous search ops by security forces of late, resulting in bombs being exploded by the personnel to bring out the Naxalites from their dens.

Several bunkers have already been demolished, revealing items being used by insurgents to launch attacks on the forces and civilians alike. As per information, many new units have also been included in the fight against Naxalites, with a siege preventing supply lines from reaching the insurgent hideouts.

On Sunday, during the operation, two CRPF jawans, namely Dilip Kumar (29) and Narayan Das (38) were injured due to a landmine blast, being airlifted to Medica hospital in Ranchi for treatment.