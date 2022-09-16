Koderma (Jharkhand): Seeing his father struggling even to turn the light on in his room following a road accident in 2017 which left him bedridden for a long time, Kunal was determined to ease his father's plight. Determined to ease his father's plight, Kunal came up with a unique Complete Home Automation System with which one can operate all the electronic devices at home without the internet.

Kunal's father Kaushalesh Kumar Ambasht was injured in a road accident in 2017 after which his ability to move become extremely limited. He became dependent on others for daily activities. " It all started in 2017 when my father was advised bed rest following a road accident. I have never seen him in such a situation. I decided to come up with a device which will not require internet and can be operated by voice," said Kunal, a mechanical engineer by profession.

His son's invention put a smile on his face as he could operate the TV, lights in his room, and fan with his voice while lying on his bed. Kunal and his team won the first prize in the Government of India's flagship program Smart India Hackathon for the device

Kunal was awarded the Student Innovator Award by IGNOU in 2021. Then he was selected for the NITI Aayog-run Community Innovator Fellowship under which IIT Dhanbad is working to launch the device in the market.