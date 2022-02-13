Giridih: There are almost thirty laborers trapped in Mali, Malaysia who have appealed to the state and central governments on social media to pay the outstanding wages and to cooperate in their journey to return home. The migrant laborers are the residents of the Giridih, Bokaro, and Hazaribagh districts of Jharkhand.

They have shared a video on social media which conveys that the company has delayed sending them to their homes after the expiry of the visa period.

The workers told that their wages for the last four months are due, consequently, they are facing difficulties in eating, and living. They further told that they are in Malaysia since January 2019 on a three-year agreement. The visa of laborers has expired as they have completed their tenure according to the agreement thus they are forced to live like a slave.

The migrant laborers told that all of them were working in the Lead Master Engineering and Construction Sendirian Berhad company in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The trapped laborers include Basudev Mahato, Rameshwar Mahato, Budhan Mahato, Vinod Kumar Mahato, residents of Khetko of Bagodar block of Giridih district, Budhdev Prasad, resident of Mangaluahar of Dumri block, Devanand Mahto, resident of Sewatand, Vinod Mahato of Ghutwali, Navadih Prakhand of Bokaro district, Dularchand Mahato of Mahuatand, Bhuneshwar Kamar, Jhari Kamar, residents of Ghomia block Rohit Mahto, Premlal Mahto, and laborers of Hazaribagh district including Bishnugarh block.