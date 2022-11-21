Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A woman has been allegedly raped by a youth for being unable to repay a debt of Rs 1000 in the Kumardhubi Outpost area of Dhanbad district. Police sources said that the woman in her complaint claimed that the incident occurred on Friday.

They further revealed that she had taken a loan of Rs 7000 from the accused identified as Vicky Ravidas out of which she had returned Rs 6000 but Vicky was abusing her for several days for the remaining Rs 1000.

" On Friday when her children were at school and her husband went to work, she was alone at home. When she was going to her room after taking a bath Vicky suddenly barged in and grabbed her from behind," police said referring to her complaint.

Before she could raise an alarm, the accused shoved a cloth into her mouth and raped her, police said adding that the victim has alleged that Vicky fled from the spot after assaulting her.

When her husband returned from work, she narrated her ordeal to him. Her husband then went to Vicky's house and confronted him. However, the accused remained defiant and threatened to douse them in patrol and burn them alive if they lodged a police complaint, the victim stated in her complaint.

When her husband went to the Kumardhubi Outpost to lodge a complaint, police allegedly sent them back without registering an FIR. Police finally registered her complaint when her husband along with other family members went to the outpost and staged a protest.

" A case has been registered based on her complaint. We are investigating the case. The accused will be arrested soon," said Kumardhubi Outpost in-charge Lalan Prasad Singh. However, the family members of the accused denied the allegation.