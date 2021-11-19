Dumka: A case has been registered under Dowry Prohibition and Triple Talaq Act from Shivtalla village under Shikaripada police station area of ​​the district. A woman identified as Hasina Biwi was divorced from her husband Salim Ansari under Triple Talaq for not giving birth to a son and demanding Rs 1.5 lakh.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim, the police have started an investigation against the accused Salim Ansari under the Triple Talaq Act. According to the report, Hasina Biwi was married to Salim Ansari, a resident of Bichaya Pahari village of Kathikund police station area, in 2011.

After a few years of marriage and giving birth to three girls, her husband started to physically harass her and accused her of only giving birth to the girl child. He also pressurised Hasina to bring one and a half lakh rupees from her father. Ansari threatened her that if she does not get the money, she will be thrown out of the house.

The couple went to gram panchayat many a time regarding this matter but the accused did not agree and gave her Triple Talaq. The police confirmed that they have started to investigate the complaint registered by the woman and assured her that the accused will be arrested soon.

Triple Talaq Act Explained:

Under the Triple Talaq Act, triple talaq has been considered a cognizable offense under which the police can arrest the accused without a warrant. Under this Act, there is a provision of imprisonment for three years. The Magistrate can grant bail to the accused after hearing the side of the victim. At the same time, the victim can claim Alimony from the husband, the amount of which will be decided by the magistrate. The magistrate will decide whether the victim can keep the minor child with her.

