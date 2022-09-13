West Singhbhum (Jharkhand): A minor tribal girl from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was forced into prostitution and later her video was uploaded on a porn site by her uncle, who took her to Gujarat on the pretext of offering a job.

After the incident came to light family members and villagers got furious and nabbed the accused uncle and took him to the police station demanding his arrest. However, police said action will be taken only after investigating the veracity of the incident.

According to the victim (13), in May 2022, her maternal uncle offered her a job at a private company in Gujarat. But after some time the company was shut down, and everyone including her became unemployed and soon ran out of money. Thereafter her uncle on the pretext of offering another job took her to a room and allegedly raped her.

After that, the minor girl was allegedly forced into prostitution. When she refused, she alleged she was beaten up. This continued for a month and then after the man brought her back to Jagannathpur four days ago. In between all this, he made a pornographic video of her and uploaded it on a porn site. Somehow the family members saw that pornographic video. Following this villagers nabbed the accused and handed him to the police.