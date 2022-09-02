Seraikela: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kuchai, the Maoist-infested area of Jharkhand's Seraikela, on Thursday night, officials said on Friday. The identity of the slain duo from the Anal Da Squad group, one of whom is believed to be a woman was not immediately known. Jharkhand IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar while confirming the killing of the two Maoists said the operation was jointly carried out by Jharkhand Jaguar personnel and CRPF personnel.

He said the slain Maoists carried Rs 1 crore bounty on their heads. Police recovered two SLR rifles and other weapons from the spot, he added. During the encounter which ran for several hours, the security forces also destroyed the hideout where the encounter took place. The Cobra Battalion and the district police are overwhelmed with the operation hailed as a big success in the fight against Maoists. A combing search operation is going on in the area.