Dhanbad: The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle died on the spot. The deceased driver has been identified as Vijay Kumar and he was a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

The accident took place on the national highway (NH-2) linking the Howrah in West Bengal with New Delhi, in the wee hours of Thursday. The tragic mishap took place when the coal-laden truck — bearing the registration number HR 38 AB 7028 — rammed into another stationary truck laden with iron. The iron-laden truck having the registration number (RJ 01 JE 2287) was standing by a side of the national highway near a bridge.

The local people along with police were struggling to extricate the body from the mangled remains of the vehicle. After a lot of effort, the driver's body was taken out from the badly damaged cabin of the truck. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding, "The vehicle has been impounded and further action has been initiated."