Ranchi (Jharkhand): Three women on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft were bludgeoned to death at Ranadih village under Sonahatu police station limits at least 51 kilotmetres away from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. Bodies of the three women were recovered from a hilly region deep inside the forest, police said.

On Sunday, the bodies of two women were recovered from the hilly region around two and a half kilometers away from Ranadih village. Whereas the body of the third deceased was found on Monday, police sources said, adding, that the area from where the bodies were recovered is forested, and the presence of elephants delayed in recovering of the third body.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Bundu DSP has been constituted to crack the case. Of the three deceased, one was an elderly woman. On Sunday, police swung into action after upon being informed of the incident. Police officials rushed to Randih village to investigate the matter. But, policemen were not allowed to enter the village initially. Thereafter, a heavy reinforcement was drafted in to enter the village. Sensing the gravity of the situation, male members fled from the village, police sources said.

Police then took an elderly person, two women, and two youths, along with them to the police station for interrogation. Besides, a youth named Mochi Ram Munda was picked up by the police while the police team was returning to the police station. Mochi Ram Munda gave detailed information about the incident, police said, adding, that no complaint was filed in this connection so far.

On the directive of the senior police officers, Bundu DSP Ajay Kumar, Inspector Ramesh Kumar, SHO Mukesh Hembrom, along with the police force from Rahe, Tamad, Bundu, and Dasam Fall jointly conducted a search operation and recovered the three bodies from the hilly region.