Sahibganj: Three people were found dead in a brick kiln in the Jirwabari OP area of ​​the district on Tuesday. The deceased have so far been identified as Shakeela Khatoon -- wife of Madanshahi, resident of Kadruddin -- and her two sons-Gulshekh and Ali Sheikh. The incident came to light when the neighbors found the bodies unattended in the kiln, informed SP Anuranjan Kispotta, one of the officials on the investigation team. Police officials led by Inspector Shashibhushan Choudhary of Sadar Division reached the spot on receiving information.

Based on preliminary investigation, the officials said that three of the family members reportedly went to the kiln to cover the bricks after it started raining late on Tuesday night. The three did not return home from there, while the neighbors recovered their dead bodies from the kiln the next morning. The family members of the deceased are alleging it to be a murder case, claiming death by strangulation.

While the reasons for their deaths have not yet been confirmed, the officials have reassured us that an investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem as a part of the further investigation.

The incident also reportedly caused a road jam around the area after the bodies were recovered. To avoid any such instances further, Jirvabadi OP police led by Inspector Shashibhushan Choudhary of Sadar Division have set up camps in the area.

