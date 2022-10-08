Lohardaga (Jharkhand): A drunken man allegedly set his four-year-old daughter on the suspicion that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. The incident took place in the Kocha Barnag village in Kisco police station area of the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand late on Friday night.

Police sources said that the accused identified as Pappu Turi suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship adding that he returned home on Friday night in an inebriated condition. Soon after Pappu started quarreling with his wife accusing her of having an illicit relationship.

He turned violent and tried to kill his wife with a knife forcing her to flee from the house. According to the police then Pappu locked his four-year-old daughter in a room and set it ablaze. The child has suffered 80 per cent burns.

Also Read: Mob lynches man to death over 'extramarital affair' in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Locals said that upon coming to know about the incident they rushed the child to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital for treatment. After being provided with initial treatment the child was shifted to RIMS for better treatment. By the time the accused fled from the spot.

Upon being informed about the incident, police reached the Sadar Hospital and recorded the statement of the girl's family members. " We have started an investigation. The mother of the child is still in shock," police said.