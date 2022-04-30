Ranchi: In a development oriented move, Ranchi government schools in rural areas have introduced smart classes for their students. Surpassing the old traditional teaching techniques, the district administration has now introduced modern ways using 3D technology consequently attracting more students to attend schools.

The technology has been introduced and is currently fully functional in four government schools located in the rural areas around Ranchi. The students enrolled in these schools are being taught a few subjects with 3D technology using VR boxes. Especially for science subjects, the technology is being used to help students understand complex concepts in a better way with the help of visuals and sound.

Jharkhand: Ranchi administration introduces smart classes, 3D learning in rural schools

The administration has provided 20 VR boxes in each of the four schools. Every student in the school is allotted half an hour for the smart class. Though the schools are only teaching science subjects with the help of this technology as of now, they plan to introduce more subjects in the model in the coming days. The administration further plans to implement this project in two schools in all the 18 blocks in Ranchi.

The students are also happily welcoming the change. "It has become easier to understand difficult concepts. It has also become easier to focus. There used to be a lot of hustle-bustle and noise in the class. But now everyone is quiet when the classes are going on. Visuals and audio make it interesting to learn," one of the students said. The administration also expects to get more students enrolled in schools with this initiative as the technology is actively attracting already enrolled students.

"Such facilities are usually provided at private schools, but then these schools charge a hefty amount as fees. It is very rare to find such facilities at government schools. With the introduction of smart classes, we have noticed that children are getting very excited to attend schools. School teachers also say that now there is enthusiasm about learning among students. Children are coming to school in greater numbers than before," the Principal of one of the schools said.

Also read: Centre scraps MP quota for admissions to KV schools