Giridih: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the party's state-level 'Chintan Shivir' in Jharkhand's Giridih on Tuesday said the state provided a "great opportunity" to Congress to work for the poor and the marginalised. "Congress is not a weak party in Jharkhand but a very strong party here and Jharkhand's ideology is similar to Congress. Jharkhand is a great opportunity for us where we can show how work for poor, marginalized, Dalits, tribal and small traders can be done and this can be our model. It is your responsibility to get it ready," he told the party members.

Rahul urged all the members of All India Congress Committee (AICC) to work for strengthening the party in the state and offered his 'full support' to them. "It's the responsibility of all AICC men to strengthen party at the ground level, it's not an easy task as you are fighting a battle. I offer you all my support," he said.

"On thing that must not be compromised is Congress party's ideology states that it contrary belongs to everyone, not just of a individual or handful of industrialist's. So whatever we do we have to bring everyone together and this is the party's DNA

Read: Congress will protect Manipur's history, culture, language: Rahul Gandhi