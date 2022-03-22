Khunti (Jharkhand): Opium cultivation and subsequent smuggling in the Khunti district of Jharkhand has not only affecting the youth and drug addicts but also the paramilitary police personnel who are falling ill as they spend a considerable amount of time in the opium fields destroying the crop. Opium has been cultivated on a large scale on hundreds of acres of farmland and forests in different areas of the district including Murhu, Adki and Maranghada.

The smell emanating from the opium crop and the splash of milk are damaging the eyes and lungs of the personnel. They highlighted that after the action in such fields, they have suffered from blurred vision, heavy head, lack of sleep among other health issues. "Once illegal farming is detected, no one can deny action as doing so runs the risk of being suspended. We give preference to job over health," one of the personnel said.

Dr P P Sah of Sadar Hospital said, "a large number of chemicals are found in the milk which comes out of opium. The chemicals are harmful to body parts thus the soldiers should wear PPE or use masks and glasses while working in the field."

