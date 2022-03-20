Ranchi: Jharkhand Police has arrested Naxalite leader Bhikhan Ganju from the Sadar Police Station area in Ranchi recently. Ganju was on the radar of both Jharkhand Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Rs 12.32 lakh was recovered from Ganju who was arrested alongside his accomplice Rahul Kumar Munda.

SSP Surendra Kumar Jha confirmed the arrest. The amount recovered from the duo has been identified as extortion money. A total of 26 cases, at present, are registered against Ganju in several police stations.

Also read: Huge haul of arms, ammo recovered in Jharkhand's Lohardaga: Ranchi Range IG

Alongside the money, seven mobile phones, two routers, one of TPC's (an insurgent organization Ganju was part of) journals, one laptop as well as several other items were recovered from Ganju. He was known to be associated with a larger arms smuggling network, including conniving with Bihar criminals to source weapons from Naga separatist leader A Sangthan. According to sources, he used the connection to acquire Myanmar Army weapons to TPC miitants.

He was also considered to be the mastermind behind the murder of Ranchi coal businessman Prem Sagar Munda back in 2020. The deceased businessman's brother Bablu Sagar Munda, too, was attacked in Kanker last year.