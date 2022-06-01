Giridih: Authorities in the Food Corporation of India have buried over a thousand rice bags in Giridih Jharkhand spoiled due to alleged negligence by officials in the timely transportation to the concerned depots. It is said that the ration sacks were transported from Chhattisgarh to the FCI godown Giridih but the personnel of FCI at New Giridih railway station refused to accept the rice citing spoilage.

The development comes after an ETV Bharat expose on May 27 about a goods train carrying food grains from Chhattisgarh reaching the New Giridih railway station nearly a year after it set off for the journey and caught railway officials totally by surprise. The wagon loaded with food grains last year, reached its destination on Thursday. The distance between Chattisgarh and New Giridih is just 762 km.

When ETV Bharat asked ACM of Railways Vijay Gaur, who came from Dhanbad for inspection, he said “I do not know where and why the sacks of rice are being taken”. However, SM Santosh Kumar of New Giridih Railway Station said on record that the health officials had declared the ration 'unfit for human consumption.

